Sunday, Jan. 12
12:04 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Big Spring Road, North Newton Township; Friendship Hose
12:06 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Sunnyside Drive, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale
3:33 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Rich Valley Road at Foxanna Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
4:04 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wright Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks
4:24 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Bayberry Drive, Silver Spring Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Lisburn, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale, Naval Inventory Control Point
4:51 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Burnt House Road at Ritner Highway, Dickinson Township; Union
5:11 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Carlisle Springs Road at K Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:56 a.m.: fire police, West Lisburn Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
8:26 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:47 a.m.: auto accident, St. Johns Road, Shiremanstown; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown
12:19 p.m.: pedestrian struck, North East Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:55 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Cave Hill Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
2:05 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mumma Road, Wormleysburg; West Shore, Camp Hill
2:17 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East North Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:19 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Locust Way, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
5:33 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, South Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
5:58 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lookout Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Fort Street, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
9:27 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Chestnut Street, Mouth Holly Springs; Citizen-Mount Holly
10:03 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lower Allen Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
10:28 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lower Allen Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen