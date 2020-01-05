{{featured_button_text}}
Friday, Jan. 3

7:27 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Dandelion Drive, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen-Mount Holly, Union

8:23 a.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden

12:15 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Camp Hill Mall, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

2:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Allen Road, Carlisle; Union

3:06 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Sixteenth Street at Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

4:29 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Roadway Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

5:15 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

Saturday, Jan. 4

5:51 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Fairfield Street, Newville; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Cumberland Valley Hose

10:36 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East High Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:01 a.m.: fire police, Sample Bridge Road at Wertzville Road, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

11:10 a.m.: vehicle fire, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden

1:36 p.m.: fire police, Enola Road at Yorwick Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

1:52 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Jim Thorpe Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:56 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shady Lane, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton

4:28 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen

5:21 p.m.: auto accident, South 32nd Street at Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

5:42 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Oakwood Hills Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

6:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Nursery Drive South, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

11:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Richland Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

