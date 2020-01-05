Friday, Jan. 3
7:27 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Dandelion Drive, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen-Mount Holly, Union
8:23 a.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden
12:15 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Camp Hill Mall, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
2:23 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Allen Road, Carlisle; Union
3:06 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Sixteenth Street at Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
4:29 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Roadway Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
5:15 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
Saturday, Jan. 4
5:51 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Fairfield Street, Newville; Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Cumberland Valley Hose
10:36 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East High Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:01 a.m.: fire police, Sample Bridge Road at Wertzville Road, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
11:10 a.m.: vehicle fire, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
1:36 p.m.: fire police, Enola Road at Yorwick Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
1:52 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Jim Thorpe Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:56 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shady Lane, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton
4:28 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen
5:21 p.m.: auto accident, South 32nd Street at Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
5:42 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Oakwood Hills Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
6:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Nursery Drive South, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
11:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Richland Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue