Wednesday, Jan. 8
3:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Yates Street, Mount Holly Springs; Monroe, Citizen-Mount Holly, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:02 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:57 a.m.: auto accident, Heights Road at Carlisle Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose
6:01 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Herman Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore
6:14 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Longsdorf Way, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue