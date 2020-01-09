{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday, Jan. 8

3:49 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Yates Street, Mount Holly Springs; Monroe, Citizen-Mount Holly, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:02 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:57 a.m.: auto accident, Heights Road at Carlisle Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose

6:01 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Herman Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore

6:14 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Longsdorf Way, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

