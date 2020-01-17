Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 16

Thursday, Jan. 16

00:19 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, S. 10th Street, Lemoyne Borough; West Shore

6:12 a.m.: auto accident with entrapment, E. Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

6:29 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, N. Front Street, Wormleysburg Borough; West Shore

6:41 a.m.: non-structure accident, Bernheisel Bridge Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

6:41 a.m.: carbon monoxide detector, First St., Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:56 a.m.: non-structure accident, Pleasant Grove Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

7:29 a.m.: non-structure accident, Dewalt Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

8:48 a.m.: non-structure accident, Mountain View Road and Roth Land, Hampden Township; Lower Allen

8:51 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

9:42 a.m.: non-structure accident, Taylor Bridge Bypass East on-ramp, North Second Street, Wormleysburg Borough; West Shore

9:43 a.m.: non-structure accident, Bali Hai Road and Sample Bridge Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

10:08 a.m.: non-structure accident, South Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union

12:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shearer Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:00 p.m.: non-structure accident, Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne Borough; West Shore

1:49 p.m.: non-structure accident, West Middlesex Drive and Spring Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

2:08 p.m.: non-structure accident, North 20th Street, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

2:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lena Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

2:15 p.m.: non-structure accident, Main Street, Lower Allen Township; Lisburn

3:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

3:32 p.m.: non-structure accident, Cumberland Drive and Waterford Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

3:25 p.m.: non-structure accident, Kuhn Road and Creek Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

3:46 p.m.: non-structure accident, Myerstown Road and Half Mile Drive, Dickinson Township; Citizen-Mount Holly

3:56 p.m.: non-structure fire, York County; Lisburn

4:23 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Tower Circle, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

5:32 p.m.: non-structure accident, Route 15 on-ramp, Rossmoyne Road and Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

6:11 p.m.: second-alarm structure fire, Old Mill Road, Lower Frankford Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Shermansdale, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Newburg-Hopewell

6:27 p.m.: auto accident, Route 15 North, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

6:53 p.m.: auto accident with injuries, Good Hope Road and Smith Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:08 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Gobin Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:48 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Market Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

10:17 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Shannon Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

