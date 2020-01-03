Thursday, Jan. 2
6:10 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East Garland Drive, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:35 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Naval Base; Hampden, Naval Inventory Control Point
8:27 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire Country View Estates, Upper Frankford Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford
11:44 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Buchannon Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
12:49 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Arthur Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
2:12 p.m.: non-structure accident, Wertzville Road at Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden
You have free articles remaining.
3:23 p.m.: vehicle fire, North Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
5:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pointe Place, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:47 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Chestnut Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen-Mount Holly, Union
7:24 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, West Allen Street, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point
9:45 p.m.: non-structure fire, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
11:51 p.m.: non-structure fire, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown