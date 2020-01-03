{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday, Jan. 2

6:10 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East Garland Drive, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:35 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Carlisle Pike, Naval Base; Hampden, Naval Inventory Control Point

8:27 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire Country View Estates, Upper Frankford Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford

11:44 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Buchannon Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

12:49 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Arthur Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

2:12 p.m.: non-structure accident, Wertzville Road at Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Hampden

3:23 p.m.: vehicle fire, North Front Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore

5:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Pointe Place, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:47 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Chestnut Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen-Mount Holly, Union

7:24 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, West Allen Street, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Naval Inventory Control Point

9:45 p.m.: non-structure fire, Interstate 81 south, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown

11:51 p.m.: non-structure fire, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

