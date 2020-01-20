Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 19

Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 19

Fire calls logo

Sunday, Jan. 19

4:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Daisy Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

4:37 a.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:38 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Eastgate Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:51 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, York County; Upper Allen

2:46 p.m.: non-structure accident, East Cumberland Road and North Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola

Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 16
Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 17-18
Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 15

8:52 p.m.: non-structure accident, West High Street, Carlisle; Union 

nonstructure accident, South Mountain Estates Road at Walnut Dale Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News