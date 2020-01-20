Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 19

Sunday, Jan. 19
4:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Daisy Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose
4:37 a.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:38 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Eastgate Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:51 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, York County; Upper Allen
2:46 p.m.: non-structure accident, East Cumberland Road and North Enola Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola
8:52 p.m.: non-structure accident, West High Street, Carlisle; Union
nonstructure accident, South Mountain Estates Road at Walnut Dale Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose