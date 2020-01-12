{{featured_button_text}}
Friday, Jan. 10

12:43 a.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Foxwood Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

12:58 a.m.: nonstructure fire, North Market Street at West Portland Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

6:35 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Rustic Drive, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose

6:44 a.m.: auto accident, Good Hope Road at Creekview Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

7:36 a.m.: auto accident, Ames Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:48 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown

4:08 p.m.: auto accident,I-81 south, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

9:31 p.m.: nonstructure accident, South Third Street at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

Saturday, Jan. 1112:22 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:09 a.m.: nonstructure fire, East High Street, Carlisle; union

2:39 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Greystone Road, North Middleton Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:10 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Westport Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

9:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen-Mount Holly

11:05 a.m.: fire police, Park Place at South Locust Point Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

11:22 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Surrey Lane, Silver Spring Township; Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, Navy Base

1:02 p.m.: auto accident, Valley Road at B Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

2:17 p.m.: auto accident, South Third Street at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

3:50 p.m.: fire police, North Twelfth Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

3:56 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, General Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

5:14 p.m.: nonstructure accident, West Lisburn Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

5:35 p.m.: fire police, Pleasant View Drive at North York Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring

7:03 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:22 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cave Hill Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

11:39 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lisburn

