Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 26

Sunday, Jan. 26
4:16 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Fifth Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:35 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Walnut Bottom Road, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose
10:21 p.m.: nonstructure accident, North Baltimore Avenue, Mt. Holly Springs; Citizen-Mount Holly
10:28 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, West Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg