Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 31

Friday, Jan. 31

6:53 a.m.: pedestrian struck, East King Street at North Queen Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

7:38 a.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

9:00 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Mud Level Road, Southampton Township; Penn Township, Vigilant Hose

10:31 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Centerville Road at Ridge Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township

11:10 a.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west at Interstate 83 north off-ramp, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill

12:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

12:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

2:24 p.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Independence Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen

7:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shady Lane, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton

