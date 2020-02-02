Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 31

Friday, Jan. 31
6:53 a.m.: pedestrian struck, East King Street at North Queen Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
7:38 a.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
9:00 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Mud Level Road, Southampton Township; Penn Township, Vigilant Hose
10:31 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Centerville Road at Ridge Road, Cooke Township; Penn Township
11:10 a.m.: auto accident, Route 581 west at Interstate 83 north off-ramp, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
12:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
12:55 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
2:24 p.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:00 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Independence Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
7:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shady Lane, Middlesex Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton