Monday, Jan. 13

7:22 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End

12:27 p.m.: other rescue, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base

12:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Beistle Plaza, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

1:08 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden

2:01 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

3:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Manor Lane, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose

5:21 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Cumberland Avenue, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End

7:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Park Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly

8:30 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Heinz Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

8:53 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

