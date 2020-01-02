Wednesday, Jan. 1
5:53 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Kiehl Drive, Lemoyne; West Shore
10:32 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cumberland Road, Lemoyne; West Shore
11:05 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, Silver Spring Township; Upper Allen, New Kingstown
6:36 p.m.: auto accident, Baltimore Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
8:17 p.m.: outside investigation, St. Johns Road at East Front Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown
8:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wayne Avenue, North Middleton Township; North Middleton