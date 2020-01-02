{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday, Jan. 1

5:53 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Kiehl Drive, Lemoyne; West Shore

10:32 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Cumberland Road, Lemoyne; West Shore

11:05 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, Silver Spring Township; Upper Allen, New Kingstown

6:36 p.m.: auto accident, Baltimore Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

8:17 p.m.: outside investigation, St. Johns Road at East Front Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown

8:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wayne Avenue, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

