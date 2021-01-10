 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 8-9

Friday, Jan. 8

7:31 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

7:50 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, York Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

11:02 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; Monroe, New Kingstown, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

Saturday, Jan. 9

12:51 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Alexander Spring Road at Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union

1:03 a.m.: auto accident, Fish Hatchery Road at Newburg Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

6:20 a.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

1:31 p.m.: structure fire, North Prince Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

1:58 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East Allen Street, Mechanicsburg; Lower Allen, West Shore, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, New Kingstown, Navy Base

3:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Interstate 83 south, Lemoyne; West Shore

6:15 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Enola Road, Upper Frankford Township; Upper Frankford

7:31 p.m.: auto accident, York Road at Miller Boulevard, Monroe Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg

