Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 6

Thursday, Jan. 6

2:11 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hampton Court, Middlesex Township; New Kingston, North Middleton, Union

5:53 a.m.: structure, C Street, Carlisle Borough; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:37 a.m.: electrical hazard, North Middleton Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

8:20 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Brandy Run Road, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose

9:03 a.m.: auto accident, McClure's Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:50 p.m.: auto accident, Boiling Springs Road at York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

8:42 p.m.: auto accident, Airport Road at Carriage Lane, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

9:33 p.m.: rescue water, Big Spring Road at Log Cabin Road, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose

10:09 p.m.: auto accident, South Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

11:00 p.m.: fire police, Center Mills Road, Menallen Township; Citizen

11:18 p.m.: auto accident, Creek Road at York Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

