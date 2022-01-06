Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 5

Wednesday, Jan. 5
1:45 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Penn Township; Union, Penn Township
4:17 a.m.: vehicle fire, Walnut Bottom Road, Dickinson Township; Union, Penn Township
12:29 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mulberry Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
1:29 p.m.: structure fire, Wertzville Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
5:26 p.m.: structure fire, First Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & rescue
9:39 p.m.: vehicle into building, South Pitt Street at West Chapel Avenue, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:56 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen