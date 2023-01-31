Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 30

Monday, Jan. 30
1:55 a.m.: auto accident, Market Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
7:25 a.m.: pedestrian struck, Carlisle Road at Interstate 83 south on-ramp, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
8:55 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West South Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:35 a.m.: auto accident, Lower Allen Drive at Route 15 north on-ramp, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
10:14 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
2:31 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, York Road, Monroe Township; Upper Allen, Lisburn, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:10 p.m.: outside investigation, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:49 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Southmont Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
5:29 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hollenbaugh Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:36 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Alexandria Court, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
5:50 p.m.: outside investigation, Chestnut Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
7:21 p.m.: fire police, Spring Road, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale
7:25 p.m.: pedestrian struck, East Street, Mount Holly Springs; Citizen
7:29 p.m.: pedestrian struck, East First Street at South Ridge Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
8:52 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, North Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:27 p.m.: structure fire, Patriot Drive, Hampden Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Navy Base