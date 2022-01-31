Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 30

Sunday, Jan. 30
12:23 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Penn Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
1:31 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Matthew Road, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:50 a.m.: auto accident, York Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:09 a.m.: gas leak, Redwood Lane, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale
11:14 a.m.: structure fire, Bucher Hill Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
11:59 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Maple Hill Avenue, Shippensburg Borough; West End
12:28 p.m.: inside investigation, 4th Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
12:42 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mt. Allen Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
12:59 p.m.: structure fire, Front Street, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen, Union
8:32 p.m.: gas leak, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base
9:34 p.m.: gas leak, Allenview Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
11:37 p.m.: inside investigation, Kenneth Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
11:56 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Slate Hill Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen