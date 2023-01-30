Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 29

Sunday, Jan. 29
9:18 a.m.: chimney fire, West South Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:25 a.m.: structure fire, South Courthouse Avenue, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:31 a.m.: gas leak, Third Street, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
12:47 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Brewster Court, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Lisburn, Navy Base
12:55 p.m.: auto accident, State Street, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
1:12 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:11 p.m.: electrical hazards, Holly Pike, South Middleton Township; Union
4:00 p.m.: auto accident, North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue