 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 26

Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 26

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Tuesday, Jan. 26

9:58 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Spring Garden Street, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:04 a.m.: auto accident, Rossmoyne Road at Route 15 north ramp, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

11:25 a.m.: structure fire, Marshall Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

1:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:44 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, South College Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:16 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sunnyside Drive, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale

6:14 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east at Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill

6:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lilac Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News