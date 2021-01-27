Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 26

Tuesday, Jan. 26
9:58 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Spring Garden Street, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:04 a.m.: auto accident, Rossmoyne Road at Route 15 north ramp, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
11:25 a.m.: structure fire, Marshall Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:39 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:44 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, South College Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:16 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Sunnyside Drive, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale
6:14 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east at Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
6:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lilac Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown