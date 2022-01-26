 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 25

Fire calls logo new

Tuesday, Jan. 25

8:43 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, North 17th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

10:29 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Old Farm Lane, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

4:09 p.m.: auto accident, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

4:38 p.m.: fire police, Alexander Spring Road at Commerce Avenue, South Middleton Township; Union

4:58 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Market Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

8:43 p.m.: structure fire, Fairground Avenue at C Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:08 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East South Street, Carlisle; New Kingstown, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

