Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 24

3:13 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lambs Gap Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
10:51 a.m.: structure fire, North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:13 p.m.: auto accident, South Third Street at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
4:42 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mulberry Drive, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
