Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 24

Tuesday, Jan. 24

3:13 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lambs Gap Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

10:51 a.m.: structure fire, North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:13 p.m.: auto accident, South Third Street at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore

4:42 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:44 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Mulberry Drive, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

Cumberland County first responders gather to honor those who have passed away in recent years or died in the line of duty and to add EMT Johnathian Myers of East Pennsboro Township's name to the memorial. Myers died in the line of duty last year and was posthumously awarded the medal of honor during the ceremony Wednesday evening. The county said first responders earn this medal for "distinguished acts of honor and heroism, performed with courage, and without hesitation or regard to their own personal safety."
