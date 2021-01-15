 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 14

Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 14

Thursday, Jan. 14

12:37 a.m.: automatic alarm, House Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola.

4:57 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 76 Westbound, Lower Allen Township; Upper Allen.

6:06 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Interstate 81 Northbound, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown.

8:20 a.m.: automatic alarm, North Twelfth Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore.

9:34 a.m.: automatic alarm, Wilson Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

11:02 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Princeton Avenue, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore.

11:15 a.m.: structure fire, Moongale Drive, North Middleton Township; Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

11:45 a.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road, South Middleton Township; New Kingstown, Citizen, North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

6:12 p.m.: outside investigation, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose.

7:20 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Middle Spring Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose.

8:28 p.m.: inside investigation, Lambs Gap Road, Hampden Township; Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base.

 

