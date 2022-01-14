Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 13

Thursday, Jan. 13
7:08 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Dickinson Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose, Penn Township
7:58 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Grandon Way, Hampden Township; Hampden
8:00 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
8:08 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Southampden Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
8:44 a.m.: outside investigation, Warwick Circle at Nottingham Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingston
10:10 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
12:22 p.m.: pedestrian struck, November Drive, Camp Hill; Camp Hill
12:28 p.m.: auto accident, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
12:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
1:51 p.m.: auto accident, West Street, Newville; Friendship Hose
5:31 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
8:09 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base
10:37 p.m.: auto accident, Mountain Road at Whiskey Springs Road, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen
