Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 13

Thursday, Jan. 13

7:08 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Dickinson Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose, Penn Township

7:58 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Grandon Way, Hampden Township; Hampden

8:00 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base

8:08 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Southampden Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

8:44 a.m.: outside investigation, Warwick Circle at Nottingham Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingston

10:10 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

12:22 p.m.: pedestrian struck, November Drive, Camp Hill; Camp Hill

12:28 p.m.: auto accident, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore

12:40 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base

1:51 p.m.: auto accident, West Street, Newville; Friendship Hose

5:31 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

8:09 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Navy Base; Navy Base

10:37 p.m.: auto accident, Mountain Road at Whiskey Springs Road, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

