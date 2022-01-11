 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 10

Fire calls logo new

Monday, Jan. 10

12:36 a.m.: structure fire, Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union

1:00 a.m.: structure fire, Winston Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base

1:42 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Silver Spring Road at Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

3:55 a.m.: nonstructure incident, White Birch Avenue at Sunset Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring

6:40 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

8:52 a.m.: auto accident, Sixth Street at Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

9:14 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

11:58 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

4:07 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, South West Street, Carlisle; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:09 p.m.: auto accident, West Old York Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

5:22 p.m.: gas leak, East Lauer Lane, Hampden Township; Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Hampden, Navy Base

5:48 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:14 p.m.: structure fire, Enola Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:43 p.m.: pedestrian struck, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:59 p.m.: auto accident, Factory Street at D Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:02 p.m.: structure fire, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

11:09 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Britton Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

