Sentinel area fire calls for Jan. 10

Monday, Jan. 10
12:36 a.m.: structure fire, Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
1:00 a.m.: structure fire, Winston Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Navy Base
1:42 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Silver Spring Road at Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
3:55 a.m.: nonstructure incident, White Birch Avenue at Sunset Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
6:40 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
8:52 a.m.: auto accident, Sixth Street at Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
9:14 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
11:58 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
People are also reading…
4:07 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, South West Street, Carlisle; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:09 p.m.: auto accident, West Old York Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
5:22 p.m.: gas leak, East Lauer Lane, Hampden Township; Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Hampden, Navy Base
5:48 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 south, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:14 p.m.: structure fire, Enola Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:43 p.m.: pedestrian struck, North Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:59 p.m.: auto accident, Factory Street at D Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:02 p.m.: structure fire, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
11:09 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Britton Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End