Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 4

Tuesday, Feb. 4
2:04 a.m.: inside investigation, Crestview Court, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola
8:47 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
12:53 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Pine Creek Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:08 p.m.: nonstructure accident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
1:22 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Mooredale Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen-Mount Holly, Union, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Penn Township
You have free articles remaining.
3:43 p.m.: auto accident, East Louther Street at North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:46 p.m.: fire police, Holly Pike at Rockledge Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly
4:55 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Third Street, South Middleton Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, New Kingstown, Citizen-Mount Holly, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:19 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 off ramp, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
6:28 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Broad Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg, Hampden
7:10 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
11:46 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue