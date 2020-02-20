Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 19

Wednesday, Feb. 19

6:18 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Lincoln Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:52 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

9:04 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Front Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

10:53 a.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose

11:52 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Hartzdale Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

11:59 a.m.: auto accident, Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

12:05 p.m.: auto accident, Old Stonehouse Road South at Boiling Springs Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

3:46 p.m.: nonstructure fire, North Earl Street, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose

4:24 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Franklin Drive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End

4:56 p.m.: auto accident, Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

6:31 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Hummel Avenue, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Shiremanstown, Hampden

8:31 p.m.: inside investigation, Marshall Road, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

