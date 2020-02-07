Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 6

Thursday, Feb. 6

3:53 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Partridge Court, North Middleton Township; North Middleton

7:40 a.m.: auto accident with injuries, Railroad Avenue and West Main Street, Shiremanstown; Lower Allen, Shiremanstown, Washington

8:39 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Center Street, East Pennsboro Township; Camp Hill, Enola, Northeastern Fire & Rescue, Hampden

11:24 a.m.: non structure accident, Spring House Road, Shippensburg Borough; West End

10:46 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Naval base; Naval Inventory Control Point

11:30 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:57 a.m.: first alarm structure fire, Dauphin County; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore

1:46 p.m.: auto accident with injuries, Walnut Bottom Road and Interstate 81 ramp, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

4:56 p.m.: auto accident, I-83 north, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

6:34 p.m.: non-structure accident, Burnt House Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen-Mount Holly

9:11 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Ashburg Drive, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Silver Spring, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:38 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Kiner Road, Monroe Township; Monroe

11:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Roxbury Road, Franklin County; Vigilant

