Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 24

Monday, Feb. 24

5:27 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

5:54 a.m.: auto accident, Cedar Cliff Drive at Carlisle Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

6:05 a.m.: auto accident, I-81 north, South Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose, West End

7:23 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 83 north, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill

8:12 a.m.: outside investigation, Mountain Road at Fourth Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

9:36 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Dickinson Avenue, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:42 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Grahams Woods Road, Upper Frankford Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford

2:09 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Road at Pine School Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

3:14 p.m.: wildfire, Kutz Road, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, Penn Township

4:05 p.m.: fire police, Wertzville Road at Deer Lane, Middlesex Township; Shermans Dale

6:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lancaster Boulevard, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

6:30 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, William Penn Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

6:43 p.m.: auto accident, Shadow Oaks Drive at Sporting Green Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

9:42 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Newburg Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, Cumberland Valley Hose, West End

10:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bent Creek Boulevard, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

