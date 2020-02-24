Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 23

Sunday, Feb. 23
11:42 a.m.: wildfire, Encks Mill Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Union, Penn Township
11:54 a.m.: auto accident, Magaro Road at Wertzville Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
12:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:36 p.m.: fire police, East Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg
You have free articles remaining.
3:35 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro
3:26 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Ellis Alley, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
4:08 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
4:32 p.m.: wildfire, I-81 north, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
5:28 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen
5:42 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Marshall Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
Here are the Cumberland County fire calls for Sunday, Feb. 23.