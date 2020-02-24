Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 23

Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 23

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire calls logo

Sunday, Feb. 23

11:42 a.m.: wildfire, Encks Mill Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen, Union, Penn Township

11:54 a.m.: auto accident, Magaro Road at Wertzville Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

12:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, East North Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:36 p.m.: fire police, East Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

3:35 p.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 south, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro

3:26 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Ellis Alley, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base

4:08 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden

4:32 p.m.: wildfire, I-81 north, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown

5:28 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

5:42 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Marshall Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

Here are the Cumberland County fire calls for Sunday, Feb. 23.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News