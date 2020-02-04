Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 3

Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 3

Monday, Feb. 3

2:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Evergreen Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen-Mount Holly

4:50 a.m.: inside investigation, Clarendon Street, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill

10:38 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ames Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:15 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

1:11 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 south, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen

1:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Grandview Avenue, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

4:51 p.m.: outside investigation, Cold Springs Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen-Mount Holly

7:18 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

11:10 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East Maplewood Avenue, Mechanicsburg; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, New Kingstown, Navy Base

11:31 p.m.: vehicle fire, North High Street, Newville; Friendship Hose

