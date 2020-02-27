Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 26

Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 26

Fire calls logo

Wednesday, Feb. 26

4:30 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

6:12 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East King Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, West End

9:07 a.m.: nonstructure accident, Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland

10:02 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Eastgate Drive, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

10:41 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Old York Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen

11:12 a.m.: outside investigation, Hummel Avenue, Lemoyne; West Shore

2:59 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

4:09 p.m.: auto accident, York Road at South Middlesex Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union

7:20 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Washington Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

8:28 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Parker Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:32 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Sporting Hill Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

11:33 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Butterfly Drive, Monroe Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, New Kingstown

