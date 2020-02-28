Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 27

Thursday, Feb. 27
12:34 a.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Joyce Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.
10:47 a.m.: nonstructure fire, Old Schoolhouse Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.
12:38 p.m.: nonstructure accident, North Spring Garden at East Louther Street, Carlisle; Union.
3:21 p.m.: wildfire, Mount Rock Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Newville.
6:35 p.m.: outside investigation, Dead End Lane, Hopewell Township; Newburg-Hopewell.
6:36 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Anthony Drive, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.
8:06 p.m.: automatic alarm, Black Oak Court, South Middleton Township; Citizens-Mt. Holly.
8:42 p.m.: nonstructure accident, West Penn Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services.
11:47 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, West High Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
