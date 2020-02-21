Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 20

Thursday, Feb. 20
12:58 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Spangler Road, Camp Hill; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Shiremanstown, Hampden, Naval Inventory Control Point
4:32 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, York County; West Shore, Upper Allen, Lisburn
6:26 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Alexander Spring Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:36 a.m.: auto accident with entrapment, Interstate 81 north, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
12:34 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, G Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:48 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Oakwood Drive, Dickinson Township; Citizen-Mount Holly
3:29 p.m.: wildfire, Franklin County; Newburg-Hopewell, West End
4:02 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wright Avenue, Carlisle Barracks, Carlisle Barracks
4:02 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Peach Glen Road, Dickinson Township; Citizen-Mount Holly, Union
4:50 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, State Street, Lwmoyne Borough; West Shore
4:57 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Shatto Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:39 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, Market Street, Lemoyne Borough; West Shore
6:59 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Technology Parkway, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown