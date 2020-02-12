Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 11

Tuesday, Feb. 11
3:52 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Miller Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, New Kingstown
11:35 a.m.: nonstructure accident, West Main Street, Shiremanstown; Shiremanstown
1:19 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, North Second Street, Wormleysburg; West Shore
2:20 p.m.: outside investigation, Fry Drive, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
2:18 p.m.: outside investigation, Third Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shearer Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shearer Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:36 p.m.: vehicle fire, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
4:58 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Louther Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:42 p.m.: nonstructure fire, Bonnybrook Road at South Spring Garden Street, South Middleton Township; Union
8:26 p.m.: auto accident, South Fayette Street at West Orange Street, Shippensburg Borough; West End