Wednesday, Feb. 8
3:04 a.m.: gas leak, Bailey Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
7:49 a.m.: nonstructure incident, South Tenth Street at Lowther Street, Lemoyne; West Shore
11:48 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shepherdstown Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
12:19 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
1:46 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road, Middlesex Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:09 p.m.: structure fire, Mount Rock Road, Penn Township; Citizen, Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township
2:10 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle or bicycle, East High Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township
People are also reading…
2:39 p.m.: fire police, Spruce Avenue, South Middleton Township; Union
5:21 p.m.: auto accident involving motorcycle or bicycle, Tower Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
6:42 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Market Street at Route 15 north off-ramp, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
7:37 p.m.: vehicle fire, Slate Hill Road at Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
10:03 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Spring Garden Street, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:33 p.m.: auto accident, Deer Lane at Wertzville Road, Middlesex Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Shermans Dale