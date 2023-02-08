Tuesday, Feb. 7
8:33 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
10:20 a.m.: outside fire, Breeches Run, Monroe Township; Monroe
11:28 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Penn Township; South Newton, Penn Township
11:54 a.m.: outside investigation, Cedar Run Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
11:57 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Hanover Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:50 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Ridge Lane, West Pennsboro Township; Friendship Hose
3:02 p.m.: structure fire, Forge Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:07 p.m.: fire police, West Lisburn Road at Speedway Drive, Monroe Township; Monroe
People are also reading…
3:24 p.m.: gas leak, Sherman Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
3:27 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:26 p.m.: vehicle into building, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:43 p.m.: gas leak, Wiltshire West, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:06 p.m.: vehicle fire, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
8:15 p.m.: auto accident, Route 581 east off-ramp, East Pennsboro Township; Camp Hill, Hampden
9:00 p.m.: outside investigation, Hillside Drive, Carlisle; Union
9:33 p.m.: fire police, North Locust Point Road at East Main Street, Silver Spring Township; New Kingstown
11:00 p.m.: inside investigation, Eleventh Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland