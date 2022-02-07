Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 6

Sunday, Feb. 6
11:43 a.m.: carbon monoxide problem, Richland Lane, East Pennsboro Township; West Shore, Camp Hill, Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Twelfth Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore
1:30 p.m.: auto accident, South Enola Drive at West Pine Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
3:24 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Wildwood Road, Lower Frankford Township; North Middleton, Upper Frankford
6:26 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, North East Street, Carlisle; New Kingstown, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
10:30 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, South Middleton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose, West End
10:31 p.m.: vehicle into building, North Second Street, Wormleysburg; Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Northeast Fire & Rescue