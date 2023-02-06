Sunday, Feb. 5
5:10 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Utley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
10:29 a.m.: brush fire, Fairground Avenue, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:16 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Courtyard Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
1:29 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Louise Drive, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
1:54 p.m.: auto accident, Walnut Bottom Road at Cramer Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
2:20 p.m.: outside investigation, Rolling Hills Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
3:24 p.m.: auto accident, Route 15 north, Upper Allen Township; Lower Allen, Upper Allen
4:51 p.m.: auto accident, Third Street at Bridge Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland
6:39 p.m.: chimney fire, South Market Street, Mechanicsburg; Lower Allen, Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown, Navy Base
7:52 p.m.: structure fire, Deerfield Commons, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose, West End
8:48 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Deerfield Commons, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
9:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gateway Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
10:25 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Market Street at North Third Street, Lemoyne; West Shore