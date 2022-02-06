Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 5

Saturday, Feb. 5
5:16 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
9:35 .m.: structure fire, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; South Newton, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End
12:56 p.m.: structure fire, West Street, Newville; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose
1:22 p.m.: auto accident, South Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:31 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton, Union
2:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Clemson Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton
6:19 p.m.: inside investigation, Plaza Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen
6:33 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Capital City Mall Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
7:20 p.m.: gas leak, Turnbridge Lane, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:23 p.m.: auto accident, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Citizen
10:58 p.m.: auto accident, Pine Hill Road at Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue