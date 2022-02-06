 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 5

  • 0
Fire calls logo new

Saturday, Feb. 5

5:16 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Lisburn Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

9:35 .m.: structure fire, Walnut Bottom Road, Southampton Township; South Newton, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End

12:56 p.m.: structure fire, West Street, Newville; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose, Upper Frankford, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose

1:22 p.m.: auto accident, South Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:31 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton, Union

2:37 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Clemson Drive, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, North Middleton

6:19 p.m.: inside investigation, Plaza Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen

6:33 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Capital City Mall Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

People are also reading…

7:20 p.m.: gas leak, Turnbridge Lane, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

7:23 p.m.: auto accident, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Citizen

10:58 p.m.: auto accident, Pine Hill Road at Valley Road, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News