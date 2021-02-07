 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 5-6

Friday, Feb. 5

1:59 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

6:33 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

9:48 a.m.: outside investigation, West Shady Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

10:16 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue

1:23 p.m.: nonstructure incident, 3rd Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & REscue

2:49 p.m.: auto accident, Baltimore Road at McCulloch Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West Ened

2:51 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Vigilant Hose

2:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bryn Mawr Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

3:34 p.m.: auto accident, East Orange Street at Hollar Avenue, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

5:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

6:07 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lamp Post Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden

6:22 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union

7:44 p.m.: auto accident, East Main Street, Hampden Township; Hampden

10:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:47 p.m.: structure fire, Centerville Road, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose

Saturday, Feb. 6

4:58 a.m.: auto accident, I-81 north, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, West End

7:31 a.m.: gas leak, Merrimac Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

10:05 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore

11:39 a.m.: auto accident, East South Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:56 a.m.: auto accident, South 32nd Street at Trindle Road, Camp Hill; Camp Hil

2:59 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Seventh Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore

4:23 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, West End

5:09 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike at Skyport Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

5:26 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road at Bare Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, New Kingstown

6:16 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 west, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, New Kingstown

8:36 p.m.: structure fire, West Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg

