Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 5-6

Friday, Feb. 5
1:59 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Trindle Road, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
6:33 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
9:48 a.m.: outside investigation, West Shady Lane, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue
10:16 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Enola Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
1:23 p.m.: nonstructure incident, 3rd Street, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & REscue
2:49 p.m.: auto accident, Baltimore Road at McCulloch Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West Ened
2:51 p.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Forbes Avenue, Carlisle Barracks; Carlisle Barracks, Vigilant Hose
2:57 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bryn Mawr Road, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:34 p.m.: auto accident, East Orange Street at Hollar Avenue, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
5:06 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:07 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Lamp Post Lane, Hampden Township; Hampden
6:22 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Ritner Highway, Carlisle; Union
7:44 p.m.: auto accident, East Main Street, Hampden Township; Hampden
10:11 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, West Pomfret Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:47 p.m.: structure fire, Centerville Road, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose
Saturday, Feb. 6
4:58 a.m.: auto accident, I-81 north, Southampton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, West End
7:31 a.m.: gas leak, Merrimac Avenue, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
10:05 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Market Street, Lemoyne; Lower Allen, West Shore
11:39 a.m.: auto accident, East South Street, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:56 a.m.: auto accident, South 32nd Street at Trindle Road, Camp Hill; Camp Hil
2:59 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Seventh Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
4:23 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 south, Penn Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, West End
5:09 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike at Skyport Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
5:26 p.m.: auto accident, West Trindle Road at Bare Road, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, New Kingstown
6:16 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 west, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, New Kingstown
8:36 p.m.: structure fire, West Main Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg