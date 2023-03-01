Tuesday, Feb. 28
1:59 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Silver Spring Township; Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
7:50 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Valley Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
12:53 p.m.: structure fire, Walnut Bottom Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
2:44 p.m.: structure fire, Sixteenth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
4:40 p.m.: auto accident, Petersburg Road at Park Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen
7:20 p.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road at Magaro Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue
9:10 p.m.: auto accident, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Union