Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 27
Saturday, Feb. 27

2:10 p.m.: gas leak, Magaro Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hamden

4:05 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

4:35 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Myrtle Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen

5:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

7:39 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden

 

