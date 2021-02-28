Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 27

Saturday, Feb. 27
2:10 p.m.: gas leak, Magaro Road, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hamden
4:05 p.m.: pedestrian struck, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:35 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Myrtle Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
5:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
7:39 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike, Hampden Township; Hampden
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Tammie Gitt
Carlisle Reporter
Carlisle Reporter for The Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today