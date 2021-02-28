 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 26
Friday, Feb. 26

12:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

10:07 a.m.: auto accident, Brian Road, Hampden Township; Hampden, Silver Spring

5:42 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 offramp, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

5:55 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 onramp, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill

6:44 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, N. 20th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill

10:08 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Center Pointe drive, Hampden Township; Hampden

