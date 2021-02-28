Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 26

Friday, Feb. 26
12:20 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, South Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown
10:07 a.m.: auto accident, Brian Road, Hampden Township; Hampden, Silver Spring
5:42 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 offramp, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
5:55 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 onramp, Lemoyne; West Shore, Camp Hill
6:44 p.m.: carbon monoxide detector, N. 20th Street, Camp Hill; West Shore, Camp Hill
10:08 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Center Pointe drive, Hampden Township; Hampden
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Tammie Gitt
Carlisle Reporter
Carlisle Reporter for The Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today