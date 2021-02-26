 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 25
editor's pick

Thursday, Feb. 25

2:58 a.m.: structure fire, Sinclair Road, Monroe Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown.

4:42 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 Eastbound, North Middleton Township; New Kingstown, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

9:46 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 83 Southbound, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen.

9:47 a.m.: automatic alarm, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union.

11:15 a.m.: automatic alarm, Bernheisel Bridge Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale.

12:55 p.m.: structure fire, Gordon Drive, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

2:47 p.m.: auto accident, South Filbert Street/East Simpson Street, Mechanicsburg; Mechanicsburg.

5:26 p.m.: outside investigation, Beach Farm Road/West Lawn Circle, Wormleysburg; West Shore.

5:35 p.m.: auto accident, Linda Lane/Gettysburg Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

7:32 p.m.: structure fire, Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

7:39 p.m.: automatic alarm, South Middlesex Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Union.

 

