Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 25-26

Friday, Feb. 25

12:22 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden

12:36 a.m.: auto accident, I-81 south off-ramp, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue

12:42 p.m.: structure fire, Seneca Avenue, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

2:04 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Simpson Ferry Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

5:23 p.m.: electrical hazards, Broad Street, Newville; Friendship Hose

5:44 p.m.: fire police, Harrisburg Pike at I-81 south, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown

6:27 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Gettysburg Road at Lower Allen Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen

6:36 p.m.: electrical hazards, Mud Level Road at Ott Road, North Newton Township; South Newton

7:04 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Big Spring Road at Horn Road, North Newton Township; South Newton

7:51 p.m.: auto accident, McClures Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

8:50 p.m.: structure fire, Cedar Run Drive, Lower Allen Township; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill, Hampden

10:49 p.m.: structure fire, Walnut Street, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

11:06 p.m.: auto accident, Shippensburg Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

11:28 p.m.: structure fire, Middle Spring Avenue, Shippensburg Township; Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End

Saturday, Feb. 26

1:37 a.m.: auto accident, I-81 south on-ramp, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End

3:42 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 west, Upper Mifflin Township; Friendship Hose, Newburg-Hopewell

6:22 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East Burd Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End

10:26 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Old Town Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen

11:19 a.m.: carbon monoxide alarm, Stickley Drive, Mechanicsburg; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg

11:58 a.m.: gas leak, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; North Middleton, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue

2:06 p.m.: auto accident, Carlisle Pike at North Sporting Hill Road, Hampden Township; Hampden

3:06 p.m.: auto accident, I-81 north, Penn Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose, Penn Township

3:50 p.m.: brush fire, Newburg Road, Southampon Township; Vigilant Hose

4:03 p.m.: nonstructure incident, South Pitt Street, Carlisle; Union

9:51 p.m.: fire police, Franklin Street at Mountain Street, Mount Holly Springs; Lisburn, Citizen

9:52 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Road, West Pennsboro Township; West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose

