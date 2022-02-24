Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 23

Wednesday, Feb. 23
6:03 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Neil Road, Southampton Township; West Shore, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Newburg-Hopewell, Vigilant Hose, West End
7:18 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Marsh Drive, South Middleton Township;
7:37 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, Upper Allen Township; Shiremantown, Upper Allen
7:58 a.m.: auto accident, Ritner Highway, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
9:38 a.m.: fire police, Interstate 81 south, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
11:25 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Shepherdstown Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen, Mechanicsburg
12:09 p.m.: electrical hazard, Waggoners Gap Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
12:35 p.m.: structure fire, Kline Road, Southampton Township; South Newton, Vigilant Hose
3:09 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Carlisle Pike, Newville; Friendship Hose
3:33 p.m.: electrical hazard, Cumberland Parkway, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
4:22 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Timber Lane, South Middleton Township; Citizen
6:20 p.m.: structure fire, School House Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union
9:01 p.m.: first-alarm structure fire, East Trindle Road, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, West Shore, Shiremantown, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingston, Navy Base