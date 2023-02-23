Wednesday, Feb. 22
12:41 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, East King Street, Shippensburg Borough; Vigilant Hose, West End
6:41 a.m.: vehicle fire, Interstate 81 north, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
10:21 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Capital City Mall Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
11:24 a.m.: auto accident, Ridge Road, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose, West End
11:27 a.m.: gas leak, Walton Street, Lemoyne; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore, Camp Hill
5:58 p.m.: fire police, Main Street, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen, Lisburn
8:29 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Bull Run Court, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown
10:15 p.m.: gas leak, West View, North Middleton Township; North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue