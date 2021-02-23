Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 22

Monday, Feb. 22
7:48 a.m.: large vehicle fire, I-81 northbound, Dickinson Township; Union, Penn Township.
9:15 a.m.: traffic accident, near the I-81 southbound off-ramp and Allen Road exit, South Middleton Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.
9:30 a.m.: gas leak inside structure, Ashley Court, South Middleton Township; Monroe, Citizen-Mount Holly, Union.
9:41 a.m.: traffic accident, I-76 eastbound, Hopewell Township; Friendship Hose, Newburg-Hopewell, West End.
9:54 a.m.: fire police, near the intersection of Shippensburg and Ridge roads, Southampton Township; Vigilant Hose.
10:20 a.m.: traffic accident, I-81 southbound, South Newton Township; Friendship Hose, South Newton, Penn Township, Vigilant Hose, West End.
12:01 p.m.: traffic accident, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
12:28 p.m.: residential fire alarm, Brindle Road, Monroe Township; Monroe.
12:49 p.m.: residential fire alarm, Green Hill Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown.
1:35 p.m.: gas leak inside structure, Lancaster Drive, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose, West End.
