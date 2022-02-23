Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 22

Tuesday, Feb. 22
2:52 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, West Pennsboro Township; Carlisle Fire & Rescue, West Pennsboro, Friendship Hose
4:51 a.m.: structure fire, Ashford Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden
5:14 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Easy Road, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
7:46 a.m.: auto accident, Interstate 76 east, Silver Spring Township; New Kingston, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
8:09 a.m.: first-alarm structure fire, Media Road, Carlisle Borough; New Kingston, Citizen, Carlisle Barracks, North Middleton, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Union
8:15 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, North Hanover Street, North Middleton Township; North Middleton
9:08 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Carlisle Pike, Silver Spring Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, New Kingston, Carlisle Fire & Rescue, Union
11:43 a.m.: gas leak, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingston, North Middleton, Union
12:21 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Centerville Road, Newville; Friendship Hose
12:51 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Midway Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen
1:08 p.m.: outside investigation, Walnut Bottom Road, Dickinson Township; Union
1:54 p.m.: automatic fire alarm, Park Drive, South Middleton Township; Citizen
2:13 p.m.: auto accident, Gettysburg Road at Wesley Drive, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
4:24 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Willow Mill Park Road, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring
4:33 p.m.: electrical hazard, Shughart Road at Lisburn Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
5:43 p.m.: electrical hazard, Park Place at Speedway Drive, Monroe Township; Monroe
6:13 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West King Street at West Orange Street, Shippensburg Borough; West End
6:43 p.m.: fire police, Gutshall Road, Monroe Township; Monroe
6:49 p.m.: electrical hazard, West Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
6:52 p.m.: structure fire, Media Road, Carlisle Borough; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
6:57 p.m.: auto accident, Harrisburg Pike, Middlesex Township; New Kingston, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
7:38 p.m.: nonstructure incident, Pine Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen
8:12 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 15 north at Rossmoyne Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen
8:17 p.m.: nonstructure incident, West Lisburn Road, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen