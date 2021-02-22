 Skip to main content
Sentinel area fire calls for Feb. 21
Sunday, Feb. 21

4:16 a.m.: automatic alarm, Atland Drive, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

4:45 a.m.: carbon monoxide detector, North Bedford Street, Carlisle; Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

10:21 a.m.: automatic alarm, Greenmont Drive, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

10:22 a.m.: automatic alarm, Cocklin Court, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen.

10:38 a.m.: automatic alarm, Woodland Drive, Hampden Township; Hampden.

1:10 p.m.: auto accident, Poplar Church Road/Center Street, East Pennsboro Township; Enola, Northeast Fire & Rescue.

1:53 p.m.: structure fire, Noble Boulevard, Carlisle; Carlisle Barracks, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

2:28 p.m.: vehicle fire, West King Street/North Fayette Street, Shippensburg; Vigilant Hose, West End.

4:22 p.m.: auto accident, Doubling Gap Road, Lower Mifflin Township; Friendship, Upper Frankford.

5:02 p.m.: automatic alarm, Industrial Drive, Carlisle; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue.

6:45 p.m.: structure fire, Market Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, Lower Allen, West Shore.

8:29 p.m.: outside investigation, Glenwood Road, Lower Allen Township; Lower Allen.

10:44 p.m.: outside investigation, Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township; Hampden.

