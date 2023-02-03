Thursday, Feb. 2
5:06 a.m.: auto accident, Orrs Bridge Road, Hampden Township; Hampden
8:30 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Stonehedge Lane, Upper Allen Township; Upper Allen
11:28 a.m.: nonstructure incident, Britton Road at Fogelsonger Road, Shippensburg Township; Vigilant Hose
11:31 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, Eighth Street, New Cumberland; New Cumberland, West Shore
1:26 p.m.: structure fire, Galleon Drive, Hampden Township; Lower Allen, Mechanicsburg, Hampden, Silver Spring, Navy Base
2:16 p.m.: structure fire, Goodman Drive, Dickinson Township; Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
3:00 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north onramp Exit 49 at West Trindle Road, South Middleton Township; Citizen, Union, Carlisle Fire & Rescue
4:29 p.m.: structure fire, Bayberry Drive, Silver Spring Township; Monroe, Mechanicsburg, Silver Spring, New Kingstown
5:08 p.m.: auto accident, Interstate 81 north, East Pennsboro Township; Northeast Fire & Rescue, Hampden